IPL 2020 Match Preview MI vs SRH | Hyderabad have to beat Mumbai to make it to playoffs

First things first—Sunrisers Hyderabad have no other option but to win against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2020’s match number 56, also the last league match of this season.

Hyderabad’s fate is in their hands if they want to go into the playoffs. They don’t have to wait and see how other teams perform. A win on November 3 will take them to the knockout stage of the tournament fifth time in a row.

Holders Mumbai, the most successful IPL side, have qualified for the playoffs. So have Delhi but the remaining two spots hinge on how Hyderabad do at Sharjah. Mumbai beat Hyderabad when they met earlier in this season. Hyderabad will have to give it all to remain in the title race.

Also read: IPL 2020 | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Sharjah factor

Exactly a month later, Sunrisers Hyderabad are going to face Mumbai Indians at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium again. Back then, Sharjah gave an edge to six-hitting machines like Mumbai and now it favours the chasing team—the last five games have been won by the team bowling first.

Winners in the ranks

Other than Rashid Khan and to an extent captain David Warner, there is not a single player who can be described as a match-winner in the SRH line-up. Full credit to them to turn this so-called weakness into strength, as Jonny Bairstow, Wridhiman Saha, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Kane Williamson, Sandeep Sharma, T Natrajan, Abhishek Sharma and Jason Holders have variously seen Hyderabad through at critical junctures.

Mumbai, too, have plenty of match-winners and have hardly missed their injured captain Rohit Sharma. Hardik Pandya playing purely as a batsman hasn’t bothered them either.

Like Mumbai, SRH have had a fair share of injuries to key players but have marched on. They lost Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mitchell Marsh to injuries in the early part of the tournament and have had fitness scares about Shankar as well as Saha.

Similar DNA and almost equal in head to head

Both teams have a similar kind of team DNA, never give up no matter what and this is reflected in how they stake up against each other. Ahead of their first clash of IPL 2020, they had seven wins each from their previous encounters but Mumbai stole ahead after comprehensively beating Hyderabad.

MI’s playing XI to be decisive

Mumbai do look formidable but if they choose to rest key players then don’t be surprised if SRH’s underrated squad manages to defeat the defending champions. Mumbai can afford to give a day off to the key players and test the form and fitness of reserve players. It may field seven players who are unlikely to feature in Qualifier 1. Hyderabad, on the other hand, will deploy their best players in the high stakes game.

Likely XI

Mumbai Indians: 1 Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), 2 Chris Lynn, 3 Suryakumar Yadav, 4 Saurabh Tiwary, 5 Kieron Pollard (captain), 6 Krunal Pandya, 7 Nathan Coulter-Nile, 8 Jayant Yadav, 9 Rahul Chahar, 10 Mitchell McClenaghan, 11 Dhawal Kulkarni

Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (captain), 2 Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Abdul Samad, 6 Abhishek Sharma, 7 Jason Holder, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Shahbaz Nadeem, 10 Sandeep Sharma, 11 T Natarajan

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)