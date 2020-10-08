IPL 2020 Match Preview KXIP vs SRH: Another loss means Punjab’s playoff hopes going for six

While Hyderabad has won IPL trophy twice (in 2009 it was Deccan Chargers and in 2016 it was the Sunrisers ), Punjab’s best show has been a final appearance way back in 2014. However, it was the latter which started the new season with a lot of optimism and as one of the top contenders to win this IPL. After five games, they are at the bottom of the table and a possibility of a miraculous comeback is all Kings XI Punjab is hoping for in its clash against almost-equally-bad Sunrisers Hyderabad in Dubai on October 8.

“In a tournament like this, close losses always affect you. Because this is a tournament where you need to win at least seven to eight games, especially the ones against DC and RR, definitely has its effect on the team because we could have easily won our first three matches (before losses against MI and CSK),” said batting coach of KXIP Wasim Jaffer ahead of the game, a clear indication that the team has not recovered from the closely-fought losses.

On the other hand, SRH, too, has not found their momentum as yet. The loss of senior pro Bhuvneshwar Kumar could not have come at a worse time either. “I think we’re trying to find our best combination as far as the Playing XI is concerned. We know that we are using three overseas batsmen but it’s great to see the youngsters coming in and performing with the bat and I’m sure that with more experience they will also perform with the ball,” said VVS Laxman, Mentor, SRH after their last match loss against Mumbai.

Desi vs Videshi openers

While KXIP are blessed with the best opening pair of the tournament in form (Rahul-Agarwal pair has got 574 runs which is roughly 63% runs of their team), Hyderabad on paper has an equally ferocious opening pair of Warner-Bairstow (they scored 60% of their team’s run in 2019) but the SRH pair has managed just a solitary fifty-plus stand which has put the inexperienced middle-order under tremendous pressure. The battle of the Indian openers vs. the overseas openers will be an interesting one.

Consistency or inconsistency-hardly matters!

KXIP has a fine pair of Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell who is very consistent in picking up early wickets in this season but SRH does not even have a consistent new ball pair. If SRH has got an ever-reliable Rashid Khan as leg-spin option, young Ravi Bishnoi has not been consistent. For the bowling units of the both teams, consistency or inconsistent form hardly matters as the results have not been very different.

“Definitely, it is going to be tough from here, we need to win at least seven from our remaining nine matches. It will be challenging but I think our main issue is bowling. We have been struggling with the death bowling," said Punjab batsman Mandeep Singh at the virtual post-match press conference after their last game.

Deadly Death overs’ dilemma

If Punjab has been extremely generous in death overs by conceding nearly 15 runs per over, Hyderabad does not have a Pollard or a Pandya to exploit this weakness reflected from their run rate(less than 9) in death overs has been the worst among all-teams in this IPL. “We need to perform collectively, something we have not done yet. However, players are experienced enough to know that things can turn around quickly and it is about time it turns in our favour, else it would be too late,” admitted Jaffer.

Luck and history

A head-to-head record of 10-4 in their favour, SRH will be hoping to be lucky one more time and so will their match-winning captain Warner who is on a record 8 match streak of scoring fifty against KXIP. No batsman in IPL has scored more runs than Warner has against Punjab. If Rahul can manage to stop Warner onslaught, his team can then think of the run of bad luck getting over.

Likely XI Sunrisers Hyderabad: 1 David Warner (capt), 2 Jonny Bairstow (wk), 3 Kane Williamson, 4 Manish Pandey, 5 Priyam Garg, 6 Abhishek Sharma, 7 Abdul Samad, 8 Rashid Khan, 9 Sandeep Sharma, 10 Siddarth Kaul, 11 T Natarajan

Likely XI Kings XI Punjab: 1 KL Rahul (capt), 2 Mayank Agarwal, 3 Mandeep Singh, 4 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Sarfaraz Khan, 7 James Neesham, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Sheldon Cottrell, 10 Mohammad Shami, 11 Ravi Bishnoi

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)