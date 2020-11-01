IPL 2020 Match Preview KXIP vs CSK | Do or die game for Punjab, Chennai have pride to play for

The IPL 2020 is over for MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings. Languishing at the bottom of the points table, they won’t make it to the playoffs but their rivals Kings XI Punjab still have a chance to make it to the next round if they beat Chennai in Abu Dhabi in the first of the two games of November 1 and other variables fall in place.

But what if Dhoni’s team decides “Hum toh dubey hain sanam, tumhen bhi le dubenge (We have already hit the rock-bottom and will ensure you too go down with us)?” A defeat at the hands of Chennai will mean pack up for KL Rahul’s Punjab as well.

“We are not in a position to qualify for the next stage but we have had a glimpse of people who can play for us in the coming seasons,” said Dhoni ahead of the game, the last league fixture for both teams.

‘Inspiring’ rivals

KXIP just can’t afford to lose, not just because they will be knocked out but also because the remarkable turnaround they scripted halfway through the tournament would be dismissed as a fluke.

For inspiration, Rahul doesn’t need to look further than their rivals of the day. A decade back, Chennai were similarly placed—two wins from the first seven matches followed by a stunning resurgence in the second half. Dhoni’s team not only marched into the playoffs but went on to win their first of the three titles in 2010.

After just one win from their first seven matches this season, Punjab went on to beat their rivals in the next five games until they ran into Rajasthan Royals to lose their previous match. And, that is why a win against Chennai will bolster their playoff chances but won’t guarantee it. There are many ifs and buts with the net run rate will coming into play.

Form over record?

A superior head-to-head record (13-9) and a lopsided 10-wicket win in their previous clash of this season may give Chennai an edge over Punjab but form is with Rahul’s team.

“It’s very clear for us that we need to win that (CSK) game. So we need to focus on what our strengths are and what our positives are,” said Rahul after the match against Rajasthan Royals.

Likely XI

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Ruturaj Gaikwad, 2 Shane Watson, 3 Ambati Rayudu, 4 MS Dhoni (capt & wk), 5 N Jagadeesan, 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Sam Curran, 8 Mitchell Santner, 9 Deepak Chahar, 10 Karn Sharma, 11 Lungi Ngidi

Kings XI Punjab: 1 Mayank Agarwal, 2 KL Rahul (captain, wicketkeeper), 3 Chris Gayle, 4 Nicholas Pooran, 5 Glenn Maxwell, 6 Deepak Hooda, 7 Chris Jordan, 8 M Ashwin, 9 Mohammed Shami, 10 Ravi Bishnoi, 11 Arshdeep Singh

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)