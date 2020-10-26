IPL 2020 Match Preview KKR vs KXIP | Punjab need to win against Kolkata to keep playoff hopes alive 

It was the never-before “double super over” that did it for them—the confidence to dig in, to fight to the finish. Kings XI Punjab stunned holders and in-form Mumbai Indians when they played two super overs and held their nerve to pull a famous win, one that resurrected their campaign.

When Kolkata Knight Riders take on Kings XI Punjab in Sharjah on October 26, they will meet a different team than the one they played against on October 10. Punjab were then nowhere in the running for playoffs after managing just one win in five games. They looked on course to add two more points with 21 runs needed off 17 balls with 9 wickets in hand but they still managed to lose, by two runs.

But, that was then. Punjab, who will be aiming for their fifth win in a row, have since moved up from the bottom of the points table to rank number 5, with KKR a rung above them.

Winning is the only option

It is a must-win game for Punjab. A win will see them swap positions with KXIP, brightening their chances of moving into the knockout stage of the tournament.

Though KKR can afford to lose and still make it to the playoffs if they win their remaining games, a victory will reaffirm their dominance of Punjab. Since 2014, Kolkata have won 12 of their 15 games against KXIP.

Resurgence of Chris Jordan

The resurgence of KXIP is best reflected in the dramatic improvement in the performance of their death-over specialist Chris Jordan. In his first three games, he went wicketless and had an economy rate of 12.3. In the last three games, the English pacer has not only bagged 5 scalps but has also bowled tight with under 7 runs an over.

Jordan’s effort has solved the death-over problem for his team since their last meeting with KKR when they were bleeding 14 runs an over, which has now been plugged to below 9, the best among all teams.

Power-play advantage with KXIP

It will be a huge challenge for KKR bowlers in the power-play overs against the likes of KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal and Chris Gayle who are in great touch. In six of their 11 games, KKR have failed to take a wicket in the first six overs.

“We are not looking that far and taking it game by game. After we won that Super Over, the belief has been great in the squad. We believe that we can do anything that is needed for the team,” said KXIP’s young pacer Arshdeep Singh.

There is no official word yet on the availability of Agarwal and KKR’s Andre Russell.

Likely XI

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (captain ), Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy, Prasidh Krishna and Lockie Ferguson.

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Murugan Ashwin and Arshdeep Singh.

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)