IPL 2020 Match Preview CSK vs RR | A chance for Chennai and Rajasthan to ‘plug the holes’

MS Dhoni is an iconic captain and Steve Smith looked on course to be one too but the ball-tampering scandal under his watch in 2018 that saw him being stripped of Australian captaincy changed that.

When the two meet in Abu Dhabi on October 19, both would be equally desperate for a win. Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings and Smith’s Rajasthan Royals have a shot at playoffs, at least mathematically. A defeat would come as a crushing blow to an already shaky campaign.

The IPL 2020 twins

The teams seem to have been twinning as far performances and howlers go. Both have lost more matches (6) and then they have won (3). A few decimals separate them in the points table, with CSK ranked one above the Royals from the bottom. The only psychological advantage Royals have is that they beat CSK in their first clash of the IPL 2020.

Spin-all rounders

If Rahul Tewatia has been a revelation for the Royals as a fine spinner and attacking lower-order batsman, CSK’s veteran Ravindra Jadeja finally seems to be doing justice to his attacking ability (best IPL season with the bat as 159 runs at a strike-rate of over 180). However, the young Tewatia has been more effective with bat and ball (leg-spin) if you compare him with Jadeja’s left-arm orthodox.

Spin-heavy strategy and diminishing returns

For CSK, the spin-heavy strategy is part of the Dhoni-captaincy playbook, the Royals, too, have adopted similar tactics. CSK spinners, however, have been the most expensive this season (economy over 9) while Royals’ slow bowlers have taken the least wickets (12).

Similar baffling decisions

If RR have changed their opening pair five times in nine games, CSK have also sent in Murali Vijay to Sam Curran besides the regular Faf du Plessis and Shane Watson to open the innings.

If Dhoni has kept his faith in Kedar Jadhav despite poor returns, Smith, too, has been persisting with Jaydev Unadkat. Both Dhoni and Smith have come under fire for seemingly tactical blunders in crunch moments. Dhoni asked Jadeja to bowl the 20th over against two left-handed batsmen versus Delhi Capitals while Smith chose Unadkat for the critical 19th over when AB de Villiers was going berserk.

“Too many holes in the ship and when you try to plug one, there is water flowing from another,” said MS Dhoni in a lighter vein after yet another defeat of the season. Smith can borrow the quote to sum up his team’s predicament.

Likely XI

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Faf du Plessis, 2 Sam Curran, 3 Shane Watson, 4 Ambati Rayudu, 5 MS Dhoni (capt, wk), 6 Ravindra Jadeja, 7 Deepak Chahar, 8 Piyush Chawla, 9 Shardul Thakur, 10 Karn Sharma, 11 Imran Tahir

Rajasthan Royals: 1 Jos Buttler (wk), 2 Robin Uthappa, 3 Sanju Samson, 4 Steven Smith (capt), 5 Ben Stokes 6 Riyan Parag, 7 Rahul Tewatia, 8 Jofra Archer, 9 Shreyas Gopal, 10 Jaydev Unadkat, 11 Kartik Tyagi

(Vimal Kumar has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. The author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide can be reached @Vimalwa on Twitter)