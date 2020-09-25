IPL 2020 Match Preview CSK vs DC: Will Delhi be able to improve its poor record against Dhoni’s team?

Chennai Super Kings are going to face Delhi Capitals on September 25. Here is how the match is expected to unfold.

The most consistent vs the inconsistent

Chennai Super Kings have an aura around them in the IPL, no matter what the conditions or their playing XI for the match. It is one of the most consistent teams in the tournament’s history, while Delhi has not been consistent even in keeping the name of the franchise going.

Historically, CSK has dominated Delhi Capitals with 15 wins out of 21 encounters. Delhi has been especially clueless against Dhoni since 2013, managing to win just 2 games and losing 9.

The most experienced vs the least experienced captain

In this backdrop, one may assume that it will once again be an easy contest for Dhoni’s team. However, Shreyas Iyer’s lack of captaincy experience against Dhoni cannot mask the fact that the Delhi skipper is emerging as one of the smarter captains in the IPL. And this time, on paper, Iyer has more matchwinners than Dhoni.

A tale of two leggies

Two of the most successful leg-spinners in IPL have not had a game yet. Last season’s purple cap winner Imran Tahir of CSK has missed out due to the limitation of picking just four overseas players in the playing XI. This time he may replace his fellow South African pacer Lungi Ngidi, who was brutally hammered by Jofra Archer (four sixes in a row) in the last over he bowled in the last match against Rajasthan Royals.

Despite being the second-most successful bowler in IPL history, Amit Mishra has not found a place in the playing eleven because of the variety of options available to his team. However, an injury sustained by another experienced spinner, R Ashwin, may allow him to make his first appearance in IPL 2020.

“Ashwin is going for practice today and we haven’t taken a call yet if he is going to be available or not for tomorrow’s game. We will see how the practice goes. We are monitoring him very closely,” Mohammed Kaif, DC Capitals’ assistant coach, said in a video conference ahead of the game. “But yes, if he is not fit to play tomorrow, we have Amit Mishra who is a very experienced player. He has been doing well in the IPL. So, yes, that’s a plus point in this squad — that we have got a replacement ready.”

Although, CSK have a very fine new-ball bowler in Deepak Chahar, DC are fortunate to have someone like Kagiso Rabada, who, like Bumrah, can be trusted to deliver in any role at any stage of the match. CSK does not have an X factor like Rabada.

Likely XI

Chennai Super Kings: 1 Shane Watson 2 Faf du Plessis 3 Ruturaj Gaikwad 4 Sam Curran 5 Kedar Jadhav 6 Ravindra Jadeja 7 MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), 8 Deepak Chahar 9 Shardul Thakur 10 Piyush Chawla 11 Imran Tahir

Delhi Capitals: 1 Prithvi Shaw 2 Shikhar Dhawan 3 Shimron Hetmyer 4 Shreyas Iyer (captain) 5 Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper) 6 Marcus Stoinis 7 Axar Patel 8 Amit Mishra 9 Kagiso Rabada 10 Anrich Nortje 11 Mohit Sharma

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)