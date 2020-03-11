IPL 2020: Maharashtra govt to discuss postponing tournament due to coronavirus outbreak

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is scheduled for a grand kick-off on March 29 with a replay of last season’s final as defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.

However, fresh doubts have been cast over the tournament with members of the Maharashtra government set to sit down and discuss on March 11, whether to seek postponement of IPL 2020 due to coronavirus fears.

On March 6, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly assured fans and all stake holders that “IPL is very much on.” But CNBV-TV18 sources have revealed that top ministers of the Maharashtra government have expressed concerns over going forward with the tournament, especially on the back of the Centre's advisory to avoid or postpone mass gatherings till COVID-19 is contained.

Two more people from Pune tested positive for coronavirus on March 10, taking the number of confirmed cases in the state to four.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope, speaking to CNBC-TV18, said, "Very big events do get cancelled. Human life has far more value than IPL… IPL can be postponed to avoid large gatherings & risk of coronavirus spread.”

The annual T20 cricket extravaganza with 56 matches on the timetable is scheduled to kick off with a glitzy opening ceremony at the Wankhede on March 29 and conclude with the Final at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru on May 17.

Meanwhile, a plea has been filed in Madras High Court on March 10, seeking a cancellation of the 13th edition of the IPL due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The PIL, filed by advocate G Alex Benziger, is likely to come up before a division bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Krishnan Ramaswamy on March 12.

Benziger said in his petition that coronavirus has no specific medicine yet and there are no sure-shot measures to prevent its spread as per information on the website of the World Health Organisation and that other sporting events across the globe are getting either cancelled or postponed.

Karnataka Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar has also written to the Centre seeking advice on what needs to be done about IPL 2020 matches scheduled to be played in Bengaluru.

More than 45 people have contracted the virus in India with Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Haryana, Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab and Ladakh being the states affected so far.

Most IPL matches will be played in seven of the affected states in India.