  • Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB
    Chennai Super KingsCSK
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    25 Oct, 2020, 15:30 IST

  • Rajasthan Royals RR
    Mumbai IndiansMI
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    25 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Kolkata Knight Riders KKR
    Kings XI PunjabKXIP
    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    26 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

Full schedule
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

KXIP look like a much more complete team, with their batting strength finally translating into wins. The SRH campaign has slowed down after a good start, with three losses in their last four games. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News

A resurgent Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the evening Indian Premier League (IPL) game on October 24. While SRH handily won the teams' first clash, KXIP have the momentum going for them after winning three games on the trot.

KXIP sit one spot below SRH at six on the IPL points table. Both the teams have the same record, four wins in 10 games, but SRH have the better net run rate so far.

The SRH campaign has slowed down after a good start, with three losses in their last four games. Their opening duo of Jonny Bairstow and David Warner is one of the best in cricket, and the middle-order is finally settling into shape.

Close

KXIP look like a much more complete team, with their batting strength finally translating to wins. It might be a good day to bet on the openers on their side as well, as captain and Orange Cap holder KL Rahul partners with Mayank Agarwal, who has been quick off the mark. The firepower of Chris Gayle promises fireworks later in. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2020 06:29 pm

