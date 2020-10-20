172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-kxip-vs-dc-kings-xi-punjab-vs-delhi-capitals-kl-rahul-shreyas-iyer-shami-rabada-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5989331.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 06:38 PM IST

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The re-emerging KXIP batting line-up has the firepower to take down any team. Follow for live updates

Moneycontrol News
Delhi got off to a good start as Sandeep Lamichhane got KL Rahul stumped in just the 2nd over. Kagiso Rabada then entered the attack and sent back Mayank Agarwal in the 5th over. David Miller could then add only 7 runs before Axar Patel got him caught out in the 8th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on the table-topping Delhi Capitals (DC), who look unstoppable despite their injuries and will look to sweep the head-to-head. The two teams are both coming off close morale-boosting wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.

While DC are first on the points table with seven wins from nine games, seventh-placed KXIP will look to upset them, having secured only three wins from their nine matches.

Close

KXIP have already beaten a top-tier team recently in the Mumbai Indians via two Super Overs. If the re-emergence of Chris Gayle is any indicator, they have the firepower to match Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan with the bat. But Kagiso Rabada's Purple Cap can put a stop to their recent two-game win streak. Stay tuned for live updates.

First Published on Oct 20, 2020 06:38 pm

