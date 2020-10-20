IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The re-emerging KXIP batting line-up has the firepower to take down any team. Follow for live updates
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on the table-topping Delhi Capitals (DC), who look unstoppable despite their injuries and will look to sweep the head-to-head. The two teams are both coming off close morale-boosting wins in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020.
While DC are first on the points table with seven wins from nine games, seventh-placed KXIP will look to upset them, having secured only three wins from their nine matches.
KXIP have already beaten a top-tier team recently in the Mumbai Indians via two Super Overs. If the re-emergence of Chris Gayle is any indicator, they have the firepower to match Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan with the bat. But Kagiso Rabada's Purple Cap can put a stop to their recent two-game win streak. Stay tuned for live updates.
