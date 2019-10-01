App
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2019 03:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

IPL 2020: Kolkata to host auction on December 19; Rs 85 cr allocated to each team

While the franchises were allotted Rs 82 crore each for the IPL 2019, Rs 85 crore have been allocated for the 2020 season.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The players' auction for the next Indian Premier League (IPL) will be held at Kolkata for the first time, on December 19. The West Bengal capital is home to the Kolkata Knight Riders, co-owned by Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan. The auctions have mostly been held in Bengaluru so far.

The trading window that is currently open will close on November 14, and all the franchises were informed about it on September 30, according to a report in 'ESPNCricinfo'.

The franchises were originally allotted Rs 85 crore to build their teams for 2020. Every franchise will also have an additional purse of Rs three crore in addition to the balance in their kitties from the last auction.

Delhi Capitals have the biggest balance -- Rs 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals at Rs 7.15 crore and Kolkata Knight Riders at Rs 6.05 crore.

This year's auction is the last one before the franchises disband next year and prepare to assemble fresh squads from 2021 at a mega auction.

The glitzy event usually runs between April and May every year.

Funds left with franchises ahead of IPL 2020 auction:

Chennai Super Kings - Rs 3.2 crore

Delhi Capitals - Rs 7.7 crore

Kings XI Punjab - Rs 3.7 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders - Rs 6.05 crore

Mumbai Indians - Rs 3.55 crore

Rajasthan Royals - Rs 7.15 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Rs 1.80 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad - Rs 5.30 crore.

First Published on Oct 1, 2019 03:40 pm

tags #cricket #Indian Premier League #IPL #IPL 2020

