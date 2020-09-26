172@29@17@240!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-kolkata-knight-riders-vs-sunrisers-hyderabad-kkr-vs-srh-david-warner-bairstow-dinesh-karthik-russell-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5888581.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
  • Kolkata Knight Riders KKR
    Sunrisers HyderabadSRH
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    26 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Rajasthan Royals RR
    Kings XI PunjabKXIP
    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    27 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB
    Mumbai IndiansMI
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    28 Sep, 2020, 19:30 IST

Full schedule
Last Updated : Sep 26, 2020 06:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

KKR and SRH both lost their first games, but in very different ways. The fearsome KKR middle-order needs to step up for them to win games, while the opening might of David Warner and Johnny Bairstow provide a fearsome batting presence for SRH

Moneycontrol News

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) both drew blanks in their opening games of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. While the tale of the two defeats was very different, each side will be looking to domestic talents to step up.

The two bowling attacks will have their work cut out for them as the batting line-ups look stacked. Johnny Bairstow almost single-handedly won SRH their first match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, while KKR middle-order of captain Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell can explode at a moment's notice. Stay tuned for live updates.

Read: IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Fantasy team picks for the match

Close

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here

First Published on Sep 26, 2020 06:29 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

