IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 21, in what would be the tenth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

Virat Kohli-led RCB are Eoin Morgan’s KKR and currently third and fourth on the points table, respectively with just two points between them. RCB is levelled with the Mumbai Indians (MI) in terms of the points, albeit a poorer net run rate.

A win tonight for RCB would take them to the number three spot on the table. However, a win for KKR would let them level and perhaps cross RCB, depending on the net run rate.

AB de Villiers’ unbeaten 73 had powered RCB to a win over KKR in the first leg of their fixture earlier in this season.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson and Shivam Mavi.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Shahbaz Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Our fantasy XI: Shubman Gill, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Chris Morris, Pat Cummins, Yuzvendra Chahal, Lockie Ferguson and Varun Chakravarthy.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.