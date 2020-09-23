IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI); check live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Mumbai Indians (MI) will pad up for their second match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are starting off their campaign. While MI is coming off a close loss, they have historically dominated this particular rivalry.

Captain Rohit Sharma has gotten MI off to a flying start and will be looking to continue the momentum with his deep batting lineup, giving his bowlers a solid score to defend. KKR's middle order of Dinesh Kartik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell make any target look gettable. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.

Click here for all IPL 2020 results so far.

Want to find out when's your favourite team's next match? Click here.