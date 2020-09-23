172@29@17@247!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-kolkata-knight-riders-vs-mumbai-india-kkr-vs-mi-rohit-sharma-dinesh-karthik-shubhman-gill-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5876241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 08:55 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Mumbai Indians (MI); check live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) look stacked on the batting front, but they have been historically bad against Mumbai Indians, winning only 6 times in 25 meetings. Mumbai Indians (MI) are coming off a close loss, and captain Rohit Sharma can carry the match single-handedly. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai Indians (MI) will pad up for their second match in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who are starting off their campaign. While MI is coming off a close loss, they have historically dominated this particular rivalry.

Captain Rohit Sharma has gotten MI off to a flying start and will be looking to continue the momentum with his deep batting lineup, giving his bowlers a solid score to defend. KKR's middle order of Dinesh Kartik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell make any target look gettable. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.

Click here for all IPL 2020 results so far.

Want to find out when's your favourite team's next match? Click here.

First Published on Sep 23, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020 #Kolkata Knight riders vs Mumbai Indians

