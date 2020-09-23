172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-kolkata-knight-riders-vs-mumbai-india-kkr-vs-mi-captains-knock-by-rohit-sharma-5876241.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 23, 2020 11:48 PM IST

IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians beat Kolkata Knight Riders by 49 runs on a captain's knock by Rohit Sharma

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) look stacked on the batting front, but they didn't have enough to chase down the 195 that Mumbai Indians (MI) set them up for.

Moneycontrol News

Mumbai Indians (MI) continued their domination over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), comfortably winning their second game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 by 49 runs and moving to a 1-1 record.

Captain Rohit Sharma proved to be the backbone of MI's lineup, ably supported by Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya. The batting performance gave the bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, a solid score of 195 to defend.

KKR's chase got off to a rocky start, with wickets falling as the asking rate rose. The vaunted middle order of Dinesh Kartik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell never built up the momentum that could help carry Kolkata over the line. They'll play their next game on September 26 against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.

Click here for all IPL 2020 results so far.

Want to find out when's your favourite team's next match? Click here.

First Published on Sep 23, 2020 06:20 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020 #Kolkata Knight riders vs Mumbai Indians

