you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 07:32 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Kings XI Punjab: Fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2020: While Kings XI Punjab need to win all their remaining games with a good net run rate to qualify for the Playoffs, the Kolkata Knight Riders will also be keen on picking up two points and taking a step towards sealing a berth in the final four.

Moneycontrol News
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 26, in what would be the 12th match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

While KL Rahul’s KXIP need to virtually win all their remaining games to qualify for the Playoffs (with a good net run rate), Eoin Morgan-led KKR will be keen to move a step closer to sealing a berth in the final four.

But Kolkata also need to win with a decent margin to improve their net run rate and avoid further challenges in their remaining games.

Close

KKR had beaten KXIP by defending 164 when the two sides met in their first leg of their fixture earlier this season.

related news

Andre Russell is set to feature in this match for KKR, reports suggest.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Probable XIs: 

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain, WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson.

Our fantasy XI: KL Rahul (WK), Nicholas Pooran, Nitish Rana, Chris Gayle, Eoin Morgan, Sunil Narine, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, M Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy and Lockie Ferguson.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2020 here
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 07:32 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020 #Sports

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.