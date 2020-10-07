IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 7. KKR and CSK are currently in the middle of the table after having played first four and five matches, respectively, in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

KKR bounced back after starting their campaign on a losing note with a loss against the Mumbai Indians (MI). However, they lost their fourth fixture against Delhi Capitals (DC). With two wins and two losses in their four games, the Dinesh Karthik-led side is hoping to clinch a victory against CSK and stay in the top half of the table.

MS Dhoni’s CSK started their campaign on a winning note before losing their way. After the initial win, CSK lost their next three matches against Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. In their fifth game, however, the side chased a near-170 total with 14 balls to spare – and won by 10 wickets.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Probable XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (Captain & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Piyush Chawla.

Chennai Super Kings: Sunil Narine, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik (Captain & WK), Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shivam Mavi and Varun Chakravarthy.

Our fantasy XI: Shubman Gill, Shane Watson, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Eoin Morgan, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.