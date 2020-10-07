172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-kolkata-knight-riders-kkr-vs-chennai-super-kings-csk-live-score-and-commentary-5934361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 07, 2020 07:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) live score and commentary

KKR and CSK fight for the third spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match. Catch the live score and commentary here

Moneycontrol News

In a high-octane Indian Premier League (IPL) match on October 7, Dinesh Karthik-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will take on MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the third spot in the points tally.

KKR and CSK are led by wicketkeeper-batsman and their performances in the previous seasons have been phenomenal. Though Karthik and Dhoni competed for the wicketkeeper-batsman place in the Indian team a decade ago, it was Dhoni who clinched the spot for a longer tenure.

Also read: IPL KKR vs CSK Match Preview: Battle between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings to decide the No.3 in points table.

Close

As per the current points table, KKR is leading in fourth place with two wins and two losses. While CSK is trailing fifth with two wins and three losses.

Karthik may bat fourth for KKR, while Dhoni will be challenged by the pace-spin overseas combination of Pat Cummins and Sunil Narine.

First Published on Oct 7, 2020 06:31 pm

tags #cricket #IPL 2020

