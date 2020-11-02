IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders' 60 runs win keeps play-off alive as Rajasthan Royals exit

Even if Rajasthan Royals had made a habit of chasing some seemingly daunting targets this season, a chase of 192 in the most important game of the season was definitely not going to be smooth.

After hitting 19 runs (Robin Uthappa did that) in the first five balls of Pat Cummins’s first over, Royals were soon tottering at 37 for 5 at the end of the 5th over.

In a space of 17 runs, they lost half the side and rest of the match was all about delaying the inevitable. If Royals’ real intent was sealing the play-off spot by finishing the chase inside 13.4 overs, it back-fired spectacularly.

“We thought 180 was par. But losing four in the first four didn't help. He (Cummins) bowled nice lengths and made us play big shots,” explained Steve Smith after the match.

Cummins charisma

The costliest bowler of the IPL 2020(15.5 crore) perhaps chose the right day to justify his price tag by picking four crucial wickets in the match. “Some days you bowl well and don’t get luck, some days you get a bit of luck as well. Today, everything fell into place,” said Cummins modestly after getting his Man of the Match award.

ALSO SEE: In Pictures: KKR Vs RR IPL 2020 Match Review

KKR could have done even better

A margin of 60 runs win has given Kolkata a solid hope to make it to the last four only if Sunrisers loses its last league game. The top-order’s five wickets in the Powerplay overs ensured that it was always going to be KKR’s night. The only blemish, if one tries to find out was that had they the match by 79 runs it would have guaranteed them a Playoff qualification tonight itself and not to be dependent on the results of the other teams. “Yes, I was aware of the numbers (about net run rate) but you need to first get yourself into a winning position. I don’t think we could have done anything more today. So whatever happens from here is upto the Gods,” said Morgan after the match in a chat with the host broadcaster.

Morgan led by example

Earlier, the captain led from the front for the first time by scoring his first fifty of the season which was achieved in just 30 balls. KKR were 146 after the 16th, how and if they managed 45 runs in the last 4 overs it was due to the belligerent knock of 68 off just 35 balls by their captain who hit 6 sixes and 5 fours in his counter attacking knock. All-rounder Andre Russell didn’t bowl in the match but his 25 off 11 balls with 3 sixes was enough to demoralize the Royals’ bowlers. “It’s a good feeling to be back on the field. It's been a tough two weeks doing rehab three times a day, was a bit painful. But, I'm happy that I'm back,” said Russell after the match.

Young Shivam Mavi and mystery spinner Varun Chakravarthy also bowled magnificently by conceding just 35 runs in 8 overs and picking 4 wickets.