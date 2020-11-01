IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) face off for the final time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 in the teams' last game of the group stage campaign. The prize for the winner is a chance in the playoffs; whoever loses goes home.

RR are sixth in the points table, among four teams tied with six wins in 13 games. One of those other teams with the same record is KKR, who are in the seventh position due to a worse net run rate.

KKR took the win the last time these teams faced off, spearheaded by their young trio of bowlers. Out of those, only Varun Chakravarthy has emerged as a reliable wicket-taking presence in the lineup. Meanwhile, Shubman Gill and Nitish Rana are rediscovering their form at the top of the lineup.

RR have won back-to-back games to put them in a position to qualify. The emergence of Ben Stokes on both sides of the ball is a heartening presence for the team -- if they make it to the playoffs. Sanju Samson has been working to find greater consistency to match his hitting talent, with Jofra Archer a true pace spearhead. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our IPL 2020 coverage here.