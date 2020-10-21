IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) live score and ball by ball commentary

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) hosted the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for match 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Virat Kohli and his team who were winless after the first four matches made two changes with Tim Southee and Pawan Negi replacing Shimron Hetmyer and Umesh Yadav. KKR made just one change with Sunil Narine returning in place of Nikhil Naik. Dinesh Karthik won the Toss and opted to bowl. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face off in a pivotal match to their playoff hopes on October 21. RCB trounced KKR in their first meeting in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, but the latter enjoy a 'home ground' advantage this time around.

RCB are third on the points table, with six wins in nine games and just one above KKR, who have won five of their first nine matches. A win for RCB would move them to a tie for first place, while KKR could even the record if they take the game.

KKR have undergone a change in captaincy from Dinesh Karthik to Eoin Morgan, and make for an unlikely success this season. While Andre Russell has not lived up to the performance he has shown in past years, young, domestic players have become stars in the line-up, winning team games collectively.

RCB, meanwhile, have been relying either on the brilliance of captain Virat Kohli or the mercurial AB de Villiers with the bat, hardly ever both. Their bowling line-up has been bolstered by Chris Morris, who has been a revelation, and the ever-dangerous Yuzvendra Chahal. Stay tuned for live updates.

