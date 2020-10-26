IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Mayank Agarwal added a fighting 36 off 26 balls before getting run out in the 14th over and Harry Gurney got rid of Mandeep Singh in the 18th over. Mandeep returned with 25 off 17 as KXIP were down to 149/5. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a crucial match for both the teams to reach the playoffs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. KKR managed to eke out a tight win the first time these teams met, but KXIP have plenty of momentum on their side going into the encounter.

KXIP have made a momentous run from last place to fifth, with a record of five wins in 11 games. KKR are one spot and one win ahead, with six in their 11 matches.

KKR were the last team to beat KXIP before their current four-game win streak. With spinner Varun Chakravarthy getting a fifer in his previous game, the multi-pronged bowling attack seems ready to back up a batting order that has been inconsistent but has plenty of game winners.

The list of game winners for KXIP starts right from the top, with Mayank Agarwal and captain KL Rahul. The duo are one of the IPL's most successful opening partnerships, and the lineup has started receiving more diverse contribution such as Mohammed Shami and Chris Jordan on the bowling end. Stay tuned for live updates.

