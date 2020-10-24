172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-kkr-vs-dc-kolkata-knight-riders-vs-delhi-capitals-eoin-morgan-shreyas-iyer-narine-rabada-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-6008961.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
  • Kings XI Punjab KXIP
    Sunrisers HyderabadSRH
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    24 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB
    Chennai Super KingsCSK
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    25 Oct, 2020, 15:30 IST

  • Rajasthan Royals RR
    Mumbai IndiansMI
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    25 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

Full schedule
Last Updated : Oct 24, 2020 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Opener Shikhar Dhawan became the first player to stroke two consecutive centuries in IPL history. Meanwhile, KKR have lost three out of their last four matches. Follow for live updates

Moneycontrol News
KKR got the first breakthrough when Piyush Chawla dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in just the 3rd over. Dhawan was looking to attack as he scored 16 off 8 before holing out to Andre Russell at mid-off when going for yet another boundary. DD were down to 27/1 at the fall of Dhawan’s wicket. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a clash of opposites in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. DC were the better team in their first meeting, and their opponent has not had too much of a positive trajectory since.

Despite those struggles, KKR continue to be fourth on the IPL points table, with five wins in 10 games. DC, meanwhile, occupy second place with their middling net run rate and a seven wins out of 10 record.

DC have gone from strength to strength this season, with opener Shikhar Dhawan in stellar form, becoming the first player to score two consecutive centuries in IPL history. Meanwhile, the bowling unit has continued to be deadly despite injuries, with Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada spearheading the attack.

KKR have lost three out of their last four matches, but they do have the pieces to attack Delhi's vulnerabilities. The transition of captains has not paid off so far, but Eoin Morgan and the middle-order are overdue for a run explosion. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine's re-entry into the side could be a game changer that can help secure an upset. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 24, 2020 03:08 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

