IPL 2020: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) in a clash of opposites in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. DC were the better team in their first meeting, and their opponent has not had too much of a positive trajectory since.

Despite those struggles, KKR continue to be fourth on the IPL points table, with five wins in 10 games. DC, meanwhile, occupy second place with their middling net run rate and a seven wins out of 10 record.

DC have gone from strength to strength this season, with opener Shikhar Dhawan in stellar form, becoming the first player to score two consecutive centuries in IPL history. Meanwhile, the bowling unit has continued to be deadly despite injuries, with Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada spearheading the attack.

KKR have lost three out of their last four matches, but they do have the pieces to attack Delhi's vulnerabilities. The transition of captains has not paid off so far, but Eoin Morgan and the middle-order are overdue for a run explosion. Meanwhile, Sunil Narine's re-entry into the side could be a game changer that can help secure an upset. Stay tuned for live updates.

