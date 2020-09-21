IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab's Super Over let-down gifts Delhi Capitals their first win

In the end, it was such an anti-climax for a stunning match in the Super Over. A game which took the breath away for 40 overs was eventually decided in just three balls by South African pacer Kagiso Rabada.

Prior to this match, Rabada had bowled two super overs for Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) and each time he had emerged triumphant. Only Jasprit Bumrah for Mumbai Indians (MI) has such an enviable record in super overs.

But, it turned out to be a cakewalk for Rabada as he clinched two wickets in his first three balls and did not even have to complete the over (as the rule says that once two wickets are down, Super Over innings are over).

If Rabada was the super hero in the dying moments for Delhi, Punjab’s innings hero Mayank Agarwal astonishingly did not even turn up to open the innings after being in such great touch.

His West Indian teammate Nicholas Pooran has now got the dubious distinction of getting a Golden Duck (out on the very first ball twice in a match - which only happens in test cricket where a batsman gets to play two innings in the match) which is difficult to be repeated in the future.

Incredible match

KL Rahul decided to field first after winning the toss and his fast bowlers (Mohammed Shami and Sheldon Cottrell) bowled menacingly to reduce Delhi 13 for 3 after the 4th overs.

Of course, Shikhar Dhawan himself had to blame for his bizarre run-out after a mix-up with Prithvi Shaw.

Captain Shreyas Aiyar (39 off 31 balls with 3 sixes) and Rishabh Pant (31 off 29 balls with 4 fours) tried to do the rescue act. However, it was Marcus Stonis (53 off just 21 ball with 3 sixes and 7 fours that gave Delhi the belief to fight back. And what an incredible fight back it was later on by DC! From 100 for 6 in 17 overs, DC reached 157 for 8.

KXIP batted almost in identical fashion by losing top for just 55 runs (DC had lost half the side for 87). All along opener Mayank Agarwal was playing the best IPL innings of his career. His 89 runs off 60 balls with 4 sixes and seven fours were as assured as they come.

However, with just one run for win, Agarwal attempted for a glory shot (only flaw of the innings) and paid heavily for his misadventure in the most critical stage of the match.

Ashwin - the one over wonder

Former Kings XI Punjab skipper R Ashwin had a dream start of his bowling by getting two wickets in his very first over. He conceded just two runs but unfortunately did not bowl again in the entire innings duet to his injury on shoulder. That also hurt Delhi attack badly when Agarwal was going berserk, they did not have the guile of Ashwin to stop the flow.

Stonis Vs Mayank match

Indeed, this match can be remembered as the display of nerve by Stonis and Agarwal. After playing his hand with bat, fittingly, Stonis bowled three dot balls and picked the wickets of Agarwal and Chris Jordan.

The spoiler

After all the hype and drama over the result, the fact remained that there was a clear umpiring error at the end of 18th over. Neither did the commentators talk much about this blunder, nor did anyone ask questions in the post-match TV presentation. Chris Jordan reached his ground, but umpire gave a run short. In a tournament where a run can cost teams IPL trophies, it may have only cost KXIP their first win.