IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Fantasy team picks for the match

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 24 in what will be the second match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 for both teams.

Virat Kohli-led RCB won their first match of the season by 10 runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s KXIP failed to clinch a victory in the Super Over against Delhi Capitals.

Both sides have won 12 each of the 24 head-to-head encounters they have had in the IPL so far.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Match Preview | RCB vs Punjab: When perpetual under-achievers take on each other

Probable XIs:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, K Gowtham, Chris Jordan, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi and Sheldon Cottrell.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Josh Philippe (WK), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal and Navdeep Saini.

Our fantasy XI:

KL Rahul, Aaron Finch, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Navdeep Saini, Chris Jordan, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi and Mohammed Shami.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.