IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab vs Rajasthan Royals: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Rajasthan Royals will take on the Kings XI Punjab at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on October 30, in what would be the penultimate group stage match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

While KL Rahul’s KXIP and Steve Smith’s RR are placed fourth and seventh on the points table, respectively, they are separated by only two points. Both teams still stand a chance to make it to the Playoffs.

Punjab are eyeing a sixth consecutive win after having made a poor start in the tournament. A win on October 30 would take them a step closer to a top-four finish. On the other hand, Rajasthan need to win the match to stay alive in the competition.

RR had beaten KXIP in a high-scoring encounter earlier in the season during the first leg of their fixture. Mayank Agarwal’s maiden IPL century had powered Punjab to 223/2 in their 20 overs. But, RR managed to chase it with Sanju Samson’s half-century and a grand batting display by Rahul Tewatia.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Mandeep Singh, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Ben Stokes, Robin Uthappa, Sanju Samson, Steven Smith (Captain), Jos Buttler (WK), Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Ankit Rajpoot/ Varun Aaron/ Jaydev Unadkat and Kartik Tyagi.

Our fantasy XI: Jos Buttler (WK), KL Rahul, Sanju Samson, Nicholas Pooran, Chris Gayle, Ben Stokes, Chris Jordan, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Gopal.

It is unclear if KXIP’s Mayank Agarwal will be available for selection after his injury. If he isn’t, Mandeep Singh could move up the order and Deepak Hooda could be added to the playing XI.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.