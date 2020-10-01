IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Fantasy team picks for the match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in what would be the fourth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

Rohit Sharma’s MI and KL Rahul’s KXIP have picked up one win each of their three games so far. MI lost their opening game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They came close to chasing down a 200-plus total in their third match, but lost in the Super Over to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On the other hand, KXIP lost their opening match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Super Over, but managed to pick up points against RCB. They failed to win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their third match, despite mounting a massive total in Sharjah.

It remains unclear if Nathan Coulter-Nile has recovered from side strain and if he is available for selection at MI.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, M Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Our fantasy XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi and M Ashwin.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.