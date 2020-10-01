172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-kings-xi-punjab-vs-mumbai-indians-dream-11-fantasy-team-picks-for-the-match-5908071.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 07:37 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab vs Mumbai Indians: Fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2020: Either Kings XI Punjab or the Mumbai Indians will be able to break their identical win-loss-win pattern tonight.

Moneycontrol News
File image: Twitter/IPL
File image: Twitter/IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi in what would be the fourth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

Rohit Sharma’s MI and KL Rahul’s KXIP have picked up one win each of their three games so far. MI lost their opening game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before defeating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). They came close to chasing down a 200-plus total in their third match, but lost in the Super Over to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

On the other hand, KXIP lost their opening match against the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the Super Over, but managed to pick up points against RCB. They failed to win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their third match, despite mounting a massive total in Sharjah.

Close

It remains unclear if Nathan Coulter-Nile has recovered from side strain and if he is available for selection at MI.

related news

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Probable XIs

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain & WK), Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Sarfaraz Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Sheldon Cottrell, M Ashwin and Mohammed Shami.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Our fantasy XI: Quinton de Kock (WK), KL Rahul, Nicholas Pooran, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Suryakumar Yadav, Mayank Agarwal, Kieron Pollard, Trent Boult, Rahul Chahar, Ravi Bishnoi and M Ashwin.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2020 here
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 07:37 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020 #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.