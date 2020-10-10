IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

KXIP and KKR come into the contest with very different records, and a different feel to their teams. While Kings XI are brandishing the bat but continuing to lose, Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has made excellent use of his pieces. Follow for live updates.
Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the afternoon game on October 10 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The weight of a win differs greatly because of their contrasting positions on the IPL points table.
KKR are fourth, with three wins in five games, whereas KXIP sit at the bottom of the table and have not made use of their opportunities, securing only one win in six games.
KXIP have been on the losing end four straight times and have looked confused, despite their opening duo dominating the Orange Cap list. Meanwhile, opposite skipper Dinesh Karthik has not made an impact with the bat, but his strategic use of his players led to a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings. Stay tuned for live updates.
