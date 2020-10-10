IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal then steadied the innings with a 69-run partnership off just 40 balls. Pooran was fantastic for KXIP hitting 3 fours and 4 sixes before Dinesh Karthik introduced Nitish Rana into the attack in the 11th over. In what was his only over of the game, Rana got Pooran caught out, sending him back with 48 off just 27 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the afternoon game on October 10 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The weight of a win differs greatly because of their contrasting positions on the IPL points table.

KKR are fourth, with three wins in five games, whereas KXIP sit at the bottom of the table and have not made use of their opportunities, securing only one win in six games.

KXIP have been on the losing end four straight times and have looked confused, despite their opening duo dominating the Orange Cap list. Meanwhile, opposite skipper Dinesh Karthik has not made an impact with the bat, but his strategic use of his players led to a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings. Stay tuned for live updates.

