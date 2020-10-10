172@29@17@137!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-kings-xi-punjab-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-kxip-vs-kkr-kl-rahul-dinesh-karthik-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5947141.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and get 365 bonus InterMiles! Use Code: INTERMILES
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2020 02:59 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

KXIP and KKR come into the contest with very different records, and a different feel to their teams. While Kings XI are brandishing the bat but continuing to lose, Knight Riders captain Dinesh Karthik has made excellent use of his pieces. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News
Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal then steadied the innings with a 69-run partnership off just 40 balls. Pooran was fantastic for KXIP hitting 3 fours and 4 sixes before Dinesh Karthik introduced Nitish Rana into the attack in the 11th over. In what was his only over of the game, Rana got Pooran caught out, sending him back with 48 off just 27 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
Nicholas Pooran and Mayank Agarwal then steadied the innings with a 69-run partnership off just 40 balls. Pooran was fantastic for KXIP hitting 3 fours and 4 sixes before Dinesh Karthik introduced Nitish Rana into the attack in the 11th over. In what was his only over of the game, Rana got Pooran caught out, sending him back with 48 off just 27 balls. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the afternoon game on October 10 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. The weight of a win differs greatly because of their contrasting positions on the IPL points table.

KKR are fourth, with three wins in five games, whereas KXIP sit at the bottom of the table and have not made use of their opportunities, securing only one win in six games.

KXIP have been on the losing end four straight times and have looked confused, despite their opening duo dominating the Orange Cap list. Meanwhile, opposite skipper Dinesh Karthik has not made an impact with the bat, but his strategic use of his players led to a thrilling victory over Chennai Super Kings. Stay tuned for live updates.

Close

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

related news

First Published on Oct 10, 2020 02:59 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.