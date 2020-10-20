IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 20, in what would be the tenth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

Shreyas Iyer’s DC are currently at the top of the points table and favourites to officially make it to the Playoffs first. On the other hand, KL Rahul’s KXIP are seventh, despite their successive wins against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and the Mumbai Indians (MI).

Delhi had defeated Punjab in the Super Over in the first leg of their fixture this season.

A win for DC will further consolidate their position at the top of the points table. Two points for KXIP may help them climb a couple of spots.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Kings XI Punjab: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, M Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.

Our fantasy XI: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul (Captain and WK), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, M Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Mohammed Shami and Kagiso Rabada.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.