IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off in the evening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 4. While both teams have been underperforming, the game may be decided by a battle of the two captains.

The teams take up the bottom two slots on the league table with only one win from four games each. KXIP are higher due to a superior net run rate, and both will be looking to revive their fortunes.

Despite CSK's stacked batting lineup, the team that has been a perennial contender seems to have lost some of its consistency, and skipper MS Dhoni will have to figure out how to recapture it. Meanwhile, the underperforming KXIP middle-order has been shielded by the opening duo of Mayank Agarwal and captain KL Rahul. Stay tuned for live updates.

