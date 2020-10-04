172@29@17@151!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-kings-xi-punjab-vs-chennai-super-kings-ms-dhoni-kl-rahul-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5921021.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 04, 2020 06:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) vs Chennai Super Kings (CSK) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The two bottom-placed teams look to revive their fortunes with a second win in the IPL 2020. Neither team has found consistency despite having stacked batting lineups. Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News

The Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) face off in the evening game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on October 4. While both teams have been underperforming, the game may be decided by a battle of the two captains.

The teams take up the bottom two slots on the league table with only one win from four games each. KXIP are higher due to a superior net run rate, and both will be looking to revive their fortunes.

Despite CSK's stacked batting lineup, the team that has been a perennial contender seems to have lost some of its consistency, and skipper MS Dhoni will have to figure out how to recapture it. Meanwhile, the underperforming KXIP middle-order has been shielded by the opening duo of Mayank Agarwal and captain KL Rahul. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 4, 2020 06:33 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

