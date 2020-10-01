IPL 2020 | Kings XI Punjab or Mumbai Indians: Which team will be able to break their win-loss-win pattern?

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in the 13th match of the tournament on October 1 in Abu Dhabi. Rohit Sharma’s MI and KL Rahul’s KXIP will play their fourth match of the 2020 IPL. Both the teams desperately seek a win after suffering two defeats in three matches in the tournament so far.

MI lost their opening game against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) before defeating Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but it later lost in the Super Over to the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their third match. On the other hand, KXIP lost their opening match against the Delhi Capitals in the Super Over but managed to pick up points against RCB and failed to win against Rajasthan Royals in their third match.

Kings XI Punjab or Mumbai Indians which team will win tonight.