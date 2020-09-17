IPL 2020 | Kallis in Test, Kapil in ODI and Russell in T20 are inspirations of KKR’s Shivam Mavi

A Delhi boy, Shivam Mavi shifted base and represented Uttar Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy after he was overlooked for a place in his hometown team. But it was at the Under-19 World Cup that Mavi came into his own. Impressed with his performance, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) paid Rs 3 crore for him the same year. The delayed start for the Indian Premier League this year has worked in favour of the 21-year-old all-rounder who got enough time to recover from a string of back injuries. Here are edited excerpts from an interview with the youngster who could emerge as the star of IPL 2020:

Q) A lot is expected from an all-rounder in the T20 format. How do you approach a T20 game?

My approach can be described in two parts. When I am bowling, swing is my strength, so my team expects me to pick early wickets with the new ball and that is how I look at my role while bowling. As far as the batting goes, normally I get to face just six or seven balls because I bat lower down the order—at number 6 or 7. My team expects that at least I should be able to get a boundary or a six (in that kind of cameo role) or a couple of boundaries at least in those six or seven balls. And, I have been practicing with that kind of mindset and have improved a lot in that area. I have also tried to understand how I need to be flexible in my approach while batting, depending on the various situations of the game.

Q) What do you talk about when you meet Andre Russell, the most dangerous all-rounder in the game?

Oh, yes. When I met Russell for the first time during my first year with KKR, I asked him what I needed to do because I could not hit as hard as he does. I needed his help on this aspect and he did help me and I can feel that there is an improvement in my hitting.

Q) You and Kamlesh Nagarkoti were a super hit jodi (pair) in the 2018 Under-19 World Cup. Do you think you can recreate the same magic for KKR?

Of course, I would love to bowl from one end and see him take charge of the other end. It will be great to bowl in tandem with Kamlesh as we did in our Under-19 days.

Q) You have also had a lot of interactions with someone like Bhuvneshwar Kumar. How did they go?

I have learnt a lot from Bhuvi bhai, especially on how to bowl in different situations. I feel bowling skills are not a big problem as you go higher up in cricket. Your mental makeup plays a crucial role. The need for mental adjustments for a bowler bowling in different situations is something I have discussed a lot with him.

Q) How tough has it been to come back from frequent injuries in the last two years? It requires a lot of mental strength. Who has helped you the most?

I have always in touch with (Abhishek) Nair bhai (assistant coach of KKR), Omkar (Salvi) Sir (KKR’s assistant bowling coach) and my (personal) coach (Phool Chand) who is based in Noida. I always have had discussions regarding what I need to do when I make a comeback. How do I need to take care of my body and how to look after my bowling skills.

Q) Which all-rounders have inspired you in Tests, ODIs and T20?

In Test cricket, it has been Jack Kallis. In ODI, I have always admired Kapil Dev paaji and in the T20 format, it is Andre Russell.