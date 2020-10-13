IPL 2020 | DC pacer Ishant Sharma ruled for the season with muscle tear

Delhi Capitals (DC) bowler Ishant Sharma has been ruled out of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Sharma suffered a muscle tear during a team training session on October 7, DC said in a statement.

However, this not the only injury-related issue DC has faced in this edition of IPL. Ravichandran Ashwin hurt his shoulder in the very first over of his first game and Amit Mishra had to undergo surgery after he injured a tendon in his ring finger​.