IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya takes a knee to show solidarity with 'Black Lives Matter' movement

Although the 'Black Lives Matter' movement has pervaded many sporting events, particularly in recent times, it had been absent in the Indian Premier League 2020--- an absence which has now been corrected by Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya, who took the knee to show his support during the October 25 game against Rajasthan Royals.

Pandya became the first player in the T20 League's history to take a knee, a gesture of support for the movement against racism.

The all-rounder smashed 60 runs from just 21 balls. After reaching his half-century in the 19th over, he went down on a knee with his right arm raised to show solidarity with the movement.

West Indies all-rounder and Mumbai's stand-in skipper Kieron Pollard responded by raising his right fist.

In July, during the England vs West Indies Test series, both the teams had taken the knee before the start of the first test match in Southampton.

As for IPL, last week, West Indies Test skipper Jason Holder, who plays for the Sunrisers Hyderbad, had expressed his disappointment over none of the IPL teams taking a knee in solidarity with the movement, which, he felt, went unnoticed in the league.

"To be honest, I haven't had one conversation up here around it (Black Lives Matter). Sometimes it seems it has gone unnoticed, which is a sad thing. I guess it's for us to re-highlight the importance of it, for people to understand what is happening in the world," Holder had said.

The gesture started this summer in protest against racism after African-American George Floyd was killed by an on-duty white police officer in Minneapolis.

(With inputs from PTI)