Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 11:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Google search for Rashid Khan’s wife shows Anushka Sharma as a result | Find out why

Google search for “Rashid Khan wife” shows Anushka Sharma in the results

Moneycontrol News

Nobody is perfect, not even Google.

Google believes Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma is married to Rashid Khan, the 22-year-old cricketer from Afghanistan. Yes, a Google search for 'Rashid Khan wife' shows Anushka Sharma in the results. Finally, a chance for people to say they know better than Google. That doesn’t happen very often.

Watch this video to find out what is the reason behind such a goof-up
First Published on Oct 14, 2020 11:06 pm

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #video

