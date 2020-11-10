172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-finals-mi-vs-dc-by-the-numbers-mumbai-indians-delhi-capitals-rohit-sharma-shikhar-dhawan-6095181.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 07:35 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 Finals | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals by numbers

DC have the tournament’s second highest run-getter, Shikhar Dhawan (603), but MI have an overwhelming edge on both sides of the ball.

Vimal Kumar
(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)
(Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

Dominant with bat and ball, the Mumbai Indians (MI) can overwhelm Delhi Capitals (DC) with overwhelming numbers. Here are five reasons why MI will be the favourite to win their fifth Indian Premier League (IPL) title.

The two teams face each other in the Finals on November 10, starting at 7.30 pm.

Past record and present runs

Close

Mumbai has made it to six IPL finals and won four out of them, which is the best record in IPL history. Delhi is in the final for the first time. The tournament’s second highest run-getter, Shikhar Dhawan (603), is from DC, but MI, too, has a couple of representatives in the top five: Ishan Kishan and Quinton de Kock have both scored 483 runs so far.

Hard hitting missiles with MI

No team has hit more sixes (29) than Mumbai’s Ishan Kishan. He is being ably supported by teammates Hardik Pandya(26), Kieron Pollard(22) and Quinton de Kock (21) all featuring in top 10 six-hitters of the IPL 2020. DC doesn’t have a single player who can take on Mumbai's explosiveness in this area. As far as explosive strike rates of this season are concerned, MI again has got Pollard (191) and Pandya (183) in the top-five list while DC has none.

All-round batting might with MI

Dhawan may have scored the most boundaries (64) in the tournament so far but MI has two batters in the top 10 as well -- Suryakumar Yadav (60) and de Kock (43). Not only that, but as far as averages in this edition of the IPL is concerned, there is not a single Delhi batsman in the top five, while MI has got Pollard (64) and Kishan (53). DC’s best batter Dhawan is yet to get past an average of 50.

Dominant with ball as well

The dominance of Mumbai is not just restricted to overwhelming batting numbers alone. DC's Kagiso Rabada (29 wickets) is certainly the deserving Purple Cap holder, but Jasprit Bumrah (27 wickets) can easily snatch this honour from him. Meanwhile, Bumrah's new ball partner Trent Boult (22 wickets) is right there in the top three wicket-takers.

Parsimonious bowlers in MI camp

Mumbai not only have wicket takers but also the bowlers who are hardest to hit. Boult has bowled the most maiden overs (3), followed by Bumrah (2) while Rabada has managed just one.

(Vimal Kumar is a senior sports journalist who has covered multiple cricket world cups and Rio Olympics in the last two decades. Vimal is also the author of Sachin: Cricketer Of The Century and The Cricket Fanatic’s Essential Guide.)

First Published on Nov 10, 2020 07:34 am

