you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Oct 26, 2020 07:33 AM IST | Source: Reuters

IPL 2020: Final to be played in Dubai on November 10

The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) final will be played on Nov. 10 in Dubai, the country's cricket board (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday.The playoff ..

Reuters

The 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) final will be played on November 10 in Dubai, the country’s cricket board (BCCI) confirmed on Sunday.

The playoff matches will be played from November 5 in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The top four teams qualify for the playoffs.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders occupy the top four spots with three rounds left to play.

This year’s IPL, which was originally scheduled to begin in March in India, is being held in the United Arab Emirates due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
First Published on Oct 26, 2020 07:34 am

tags #cricket #IPL 2020 #Sports

