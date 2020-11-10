172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-final-mumbai-indians-vs-delhi-capitals-fantasy-team-picks-for-the-match-6092821.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 10, 2020 07:37 AM IST

IPL 2020 Final | Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Fantasy team picks for the match

IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians stand a chance to win their record fifth Indian Premier League title, but Delhi Capitals are gunning to win their first.

Moneycontrol News
Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL
Image courtesy: BCCI, IPL

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in the final match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on November 10.

MI have won four of the five IPL final they have played in. However, they have never successfully defended their title. This match offers them that chance.

On the other hand, this is the first time DC have reached the IPL final. In fact, irrespective of the result, they would finish this season at their all-time best. They had finished third in 2009, 2012 and 2019.

Close

Mumbai defeated Delhi in all of the three matches the two sides played against each other in this season -- two league stage matches and Qualifier 1.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list

Probable playing XI:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Trent Boult/James Pattinson and Jasprit Bumrah.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel/Praveen Dubey, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Our fantasy XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Jasprit Bumrah.

MI's Trent Boult bowled just two overs during Qualifier 1 before he had to go off due to a groin strain. Reports suggest that Boult bowled in the nets last evening, but it remains unclear if he has been cleared to play in the final.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2020 here
First Published on Nov 10, 2020 07:37 am

