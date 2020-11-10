IPL 2020 Final: Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The final match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020i s between four-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) and first-time finalists Delhi Capitals (DC). If that seems to be setting the tone for a favourite, it does, as MI have beaten DC in all three prior matches this season.

These teams were against each other exactly one week before the Final in Qualifier one, a comprehensive victory for MI that brought them to the final. DC had to take the long route, beating Sunrisers Hyderabad in Qualifier 2.

The DC batting lineup will have to perform to have any chance against the vaunted MI batting. While skipper Rohit Sharma is yet to find his form, his team has received contributions from everyone else, including youngster Ishan Kishan. However, a single brilliant innings from the likes of Shikhar Dhawan or captain Shreyas Iyer could turn the tide on the day.

Spearheaded by the right-left combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult, number two and three on the wicket-takers' list, MI also have the bowling edge. While Kagiso Rabada, the Purple Cap holder, is an able challenge, it is the spin twins of Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin who could play a key role for DC. Stay tuned for live updates.

