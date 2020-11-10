IPL 2020 Final Preview: Can Delhi Capitals (DC) defy history and current form to deny Mumbai Indians (MI) a fifth title?

Despite the myth of a great rivalry between Mumbai and Delhi in the Ranji Trophy, the fact remains that -- forget Delhi -- no team comes remotely close to challenge Mumbai’s dominance in India’s premier domestic tournament.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have exerted a similar kind of dominance in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well, with the most title wins (four) while Delhi Capitals (DC) have just made it to their first-ever final in franchise history. So, even a kid following the 2020 edition can easily predict the favourite ahead of the big game on Tuesday night in Dubai.

Even if DC is not coming in with red-hot form (having won just two of their last seven games) which they had exhibited at the beginning of the tournament, everyone knows that in a winner-takes-all kind of match like the final, individual brilliance can compensate for all the errors and inconsistencies of the season.

How MI and DC have fared against each other in this IPL

The first time DC met MI on October 11, that contest was billed as the 'Match of the IPL' as Shreyas Iyer's side had more wins than Rohit Sharma’s boys, five to four. This advantage was neutralised with MI’s easy win in that encounter. Twenty days later, on October 31 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, the two teams faced each other again in the reverse fixture. MI only had a two-point advantage in the table over DC but the four-time IPL champions established their aura was intact. DC was thrashed once again.

Exactly a week before the final on November 10, Mumbai was an overwhelming favourite in Qualifier 1 at the same Dubai International Stadium, and the result didn’t change for third time in a row for Rohit Sharma's team. MI so far has overwhelmed DC in three meetings by five wickets, by nine wickets and by 57 runs, respectively.

"There will be a psychological advantage, yes. But what we’ve seen in IPL is that every day is a fresh day, every day there is new pressure and every game is a new game. So you can’t think too much about what has happened in the past. Of course, you can take a lot of confidence from the past. But you can’t dwell on it," said the MI skipper in his typical matter-of-fact style ahead of the final.

Impregnable Mumbai

Yet, Delhi must be completely aware that there is not an inch of error they can afford against a team like Mumbai which has won two IPL titles with a barest of margins ( by 1 run in 2017 and 2019).

MI has been an unmatched rival in this season as no single team has shown a ruthless streak like them to finish games. This is in spite of missing some key players due to injuries or even rotating some important players.

What hasn’t changed at all?

There are other factors which haven't changed despite three clashes between the top two sides of the tournament. The pace attack edge is still with MI despite DC’s Kagiso Rabada being the leading wicket-taker with 29 scalps, as the deadly right-left combination of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult is among the top-three bowlers of IPL 2020.

Delhi’s batting remains inconsistent with the exception of Shikhar Dhawan, while MI remains a formidable unit. The death-over superiority in batting is also with Mumbai, who score at nearly 13 runs in the final four overs. That figure is not only exceptional but unheard of in the history of the IPL!

Historical advantage with Mumbai

MI not only has got an edge in head-to-head encounters with 15 wins, and that includes a 3-0 lead in this edition. Over the last four seasons, the team winning Qualifier 1 has won thrice over the winner of Qualifier 2. The only team to reverse this trend was MI, which beat Rising Pune Supergiant in the 2017 final.

"We have got enough firepower. If Mumbai would be sitting back and thinking if there is a team they wouldn't like to play, it is us. It's about us, how we turn up and play," said DC’s head coach Ricky Ponting ahead of the final, shrugging off the talk of psychological advantage.

MI Likely XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

DC Likely XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Marcus Stoinis, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Harshal Patel