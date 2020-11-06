IPL 2020 Eliminator | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Fantasy team picks

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6.

SRH and RCB finished third and fourth on the points table, respectively. This contest’s winner will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 8. DC lost to the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1.

David Warner’s SRH had won their last three league stage matches to make it to the Playoffs. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s RCB lost their last four group stage matches.

Bangalore had defeated Hyderabad in the first leg of their fixtures courtesy AB de Villiers’ half-century and Yuzvendra Chahal’s three wickets. But Hyderabad, backed by a good bowling performance, managed to win the return leg.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris/Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Our fantasy XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

There has been no official update about Chris Morris’ injury. Thus, it remains unclear of he will make it to RCB’s playing XI.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.