172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-eliminator-sunrisers-hyderabad-vs-royal-challengers-bangalore-dream-11-fantasy-team-picks-6074201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsCricket
Last Updated : Nov 06, 2020 07:59 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020 Eliminator | Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Fantasy team picks

IPL 2020: The Royal Challengers Bangalore are taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. The winner will meet the Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2.

Moneycontrol News
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com
File image: BCCI, iplt20.com

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6.

SRH and RCB finished third and fourth on the points table, respectively. This contest’s winner will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) on November 8. DC lost to the Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1.

David Warner’s SRH had won their last three league stage matches to make it to the Playoffs. On the other hand, Virat Kohli’s RCB lost their last four group stage matches.

Close

Bangalore had defeated Hyderabad in the first leg of their fixtures courtesy AB de Villiers’ half-century and Yuzvendra Chahal’s three wickets. But Hyderabad, backed by a good bowling performance, managed to win the return leg.

related news

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma and T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe, Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube, Chris Morris/Moeen Ali, Isuru Udana, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohammed Siraj and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Our fantasy XI: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, AB de Villiers, Jason Holder, Sandeep Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Rashid Khan and Yuzvendra Chahal.

There has been no official update about Chris Morris’ injury. Thus, it remains unclear of he will make it to RCB’s playing XI.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.

Follow Moneycontrol’s full coverage of IPL 2020 here
First Published on Nov 6, 2020 07:59 am

tags #cricket #IPL #IPL 2020 #Sports

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.