Martin Guptill and Wriddhiman Saha got SRH off to a flying start with a 46-run partnership off just 27 balls. Navdeep Saini finally got the breakthrough when he got Saha caught out in the 5th over. (Image: BCCI, iplt20.com)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 6.

The winner of today's fixture will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) who lost to Mumbai Indians (MI) in Qualifier 1, on November 8.

