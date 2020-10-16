IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over Kolkata Knight Riders' captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Ahead of its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 fixture against Mumbai Indians on October 16 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has handed over captaincy to England's Eoin Morgan, a statement by the team said.

"Dinesh Karthik has informed the KKR management that with a view to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team’s cause, he wishes to handover the team's captaincy to Eoin Morgan," the statement said.

"We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this. While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes," KKR CEO Venky Mysore said in the statement.

"We are also fortunate that Eoin Morgan, the 2019 World Cup-winning captain, who has been the vice captain, is willing to lead the side going forward," the statement said, adding that Karthik and Morgan have "worked brilliantly together during this tournament. Although Morgan takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner."

KKR is placed fourth on the IPL points table and have won four of the seven games they have played. A win today would put Kolkata at par with Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).