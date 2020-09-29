IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will take on Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on September 29, in what will be the third league game for both sides in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Shreyas Iyer-led DC are aiming to complete a hat-trick of win, having emerged victorious against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their first two matches. On the other hand, David Warner’s SRH are hoping to not complete a hat-trick of losses. The side lost their first two games against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

SRH, however, lead the head-to-head record against DC 9-6. Yet, DC had beaten SRH most recently in the 2019 Eliminator.

Kane Williamson remains out due to an injury and may still not be available for selection.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje and Avesh Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jonny Bairstow (WK), David Warner (Captain), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed.

Our fantasy XI:

Jonny Bairstow (WK), Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (Captain), Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Rashid Khan and Khaleel Ahmed.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.