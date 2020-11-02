IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2, in what could be their final group stage match in the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The Virat Kohli-led Bangalore side has lost three of their last five match (they won their last two) this season. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer’s DC have lost four of their last five games (winning the latest contest).

With 14 points from 13 games so far, both sides are in the top-half of the table. But that will not be enough to get them to the Playoffs. This is a must-win match for both teams. But they also need to win it with a significant margin to have a net run rate-advantage.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Probable XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Pravin Dubey and Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (WK), Virat Kohli (Captain), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Gurkeerat Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj.

Our fantasy XI: Devdutt Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli, Prithvi Shaw, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.