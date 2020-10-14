IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Fantasy team picks for the match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) will take on the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on October 14, in what will be the eighth match of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) season for both sides.

A win tonight will take Shreyas Iyer-led DC to the top of the points table. However, a win is even more important for Steve Smith’s RR, who are currently languishing in the bottom half of the table.

Delhi had beaten Rajasthan by 46 runs when the two sides last met in the first leg of their fixture earlier this season. However, RR lead DC 11-10 in all head-to-head matches so far.

The match will begin at 7.30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

IPL 2020: Check out the complete players list of all eight teams

Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Harshal Patel, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Rajasthan Royals: Jos Buttler (WK), Ben Stokes, Steven Smith (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Jofra Archer, Shreyas Gopal, Kartik Tyagi and Jaydev Unadkat.

Our fantasy XI: Jos Buttler (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ben Stokes (Captain), Marcus Stoinis, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje.

Note: Late injury or a player being marked as unavailable for other reasons may not have been considered. This is based on the latest information on player availability.