IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

In the last few remaining IPL matches for the play-offs, Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will take on Shreyas Iyer’s Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on November 2. Though both the teams are in the top-half of the table, they will have to win this match with a significant margin to have a net run rate advantage.

Kohli's RCB and Shreyas Iyer’s DC have until now won seven out of 13 matches and have lost six each. However, RCB is in a little better position with a net-run rate of (-) 0.145.

IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Fantasy team picks for the match.

Looking at the winning trail of RCB, Kohli's boys did play well and the Bangalore won their last two matches. On the other side, Shreyas Iyer’s boys managed to taste victory after four loses. With both sides struggling to maintain their position to secure their names in the Playoffs, today's match is expected to be high on octane.