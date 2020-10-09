IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) LIVE score and commentary

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on October 9. This is the sixth match for DC and RR, placed No 2 and No 7, respectively, on the points table.

While RR, led by Steve Smith, have lost their past three encounters, DC have only lost just one solitary game this season. While the former is looking to break its streak, the latter is focused on maintaining it.

