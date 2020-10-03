172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-delhi-capitals-dc-vs-kolkata-knight-riders-kkr-live-score-and-ball-by-ball-commentary-5918641.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 03, 2020 06:30 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

The winner of this game will end the night at the top of the table, likely ending up with a better net run rate than the winner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)-Rajasthan Royals (RR) game. Follow for live updates

Moneycontrol News

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the first double-header of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. After an opening loss, DC has really picked up the pace and the match at the small ground of Sharjah could prove to be a battle of sixes.

DC sit second on the table right now, with two wins and one loss, their superior net run rate (NRR) keeping them one spot above KKR with the same record. The winner of this game will end the night at the top of the table, likely ending up with better NRR than the winner of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)-Rajasthan Royals (RR) game.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik has been having an extremely poor time with the bat, but the solid lineup has been able to depend on Shubman Gill and Eoin Morgan for runs. Meanwhile, the Delhi side has been anchored by pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada, with up-and-down performances from the likes of Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our full coverage of IPL 2020 here.

First Published on Oct 3, 2020 06:30 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

