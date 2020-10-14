172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|cricket|ipl-2020-dc-vs-rr-delhi-capitals-vs-rajasthan-royals-shreyas-iyer-steve-smith-rabada-archer-live-score-ball-by-ball-updates-5962751.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
  • Royal Challengers Bangalore RCB
    Kings XI PunjabKXIP
    Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

    15 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Mumbai Indians MI
    Kolkata Knight RidersKKR
    Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

    16 Oct, 2020, 19:30 IST

  • Rajasthan Royals RR
    Royal Challengers BangaloreRCB
    Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

    17 Oct, 2020, 15:30 IST

Full schedule
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2020 06:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) live score and ball-by-ball commentary

Rajasthan pulled out a win a much-needed win in their previous game. Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia have been the revelations in their batting line-up. Meanwhile, DC have lost pacer Ishant Sharma to injury. Will RR be able to pull off the upset? Follow for live updates.

Moneycontrol News

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for the second time in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, hoping to replicate their win on October 9. RR, meanwhile, are in the bottom half of the points table midway through the season and need to pull off an upset.

DC are second on the points table to the Mumbai Indians, with an identical record of five wins in seven games but a worse net run rate. Meanwhile, RR sit seventh with only three wins from seven.

Read: IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Fantasy team picks for the match

Rajasthan pulled out a win a much-needed win in their previous game. Riyan Parag and Rahul Tewatia have been the revelations in their batting line-up. Considering the addition of Ben Stokes and consistent captain Steve Smith, RR do have the resources to take the game to Delhi.

DC has the premier bowling attack in the competition, but have lost pacer Ishant Sharma to injury. The batting lineup, though, continues to have the firepower to take over the game, with both skipper Shreyas Iyer and Marcus Stoinis in form, and swashbuckling opener Shikhar Dhawan starting their innings off. Stay tuned for live updates.

Follow our live IPL 2020 coverage here.

First Published on Oct 14, 2020 06:26 pm

tags #cricket #India #IPL 2020

