IPL 2020 Match Preview DC vs RCB: The South African factor may decide the winner of Delhi vs Bangalore encounter

How times have changed? This is what both the Delhi Capitals and the Royal Challengers Bangalore may be saying to each other when they meet on November 2 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Almost a month ago, when the two teams faced each other, they were like identical twins. That game in Dubai was billed as a mouth-watering contest since it was impossible to predict a winner in advance because of their form and strengths. Now, if Capitals are coming into this game with a burden of 4 losses on the trot, Bangalore too has seen 3 losses in a row and yet Virat Kohli’ side will start as favourite.

Just before their first fixture both the teams had equal points and equal number of wins, and it is still the same now with both on 14 points with 7 wins.

The South Africa factor

The South African new ball pair of Kagiso Rabada and Anrich Nortje’s was hailed as one of the most important factor of DC’s early success in the season. For the last two games, Rabada has failed to take a wicket (something which he never did in his previous 25 IPL games) and Nortje too hasn’t been in the same form.

Similarly, two of the RCB’s biggest match winners are South African all-rounder Chris Morris and the greatest South African AB de Villiers. When ABD is present in the crease, RCB’s strike rate is 172 and when he is absent, their strike-rate dips to the mid-120s. Morris has been taking care of the perennial death over problems of RCB. It will be interesting to see which South African pair outclasses the other in this contest where a win will guarantee a top-2 finish while defeat can force them to rely on external factors to make it to the play-off.

Past record vs present battleground

The only thing which DC can take some heart from is the fact that before the 2019 IPL they were never excited to face RCB since they had managed to won a solitary game out of 15 since 2011. However, since 2019, they are yet to lose against RCB. However, if DC will be encouraged by recent past record, then RCB can also think that they will have an edge in Abu Dhabi (2 wins out of 3) whereas Delhi have lost all three of their matches at this venue.

Strange journeys

DC had been showing the sign of improvement since 2019 edition and started with a bang in 2020 when a fortnight back a play-off looked just a cakewalk. But, due to injuries to senior key figures, they have lost the momentum and their way. Similarly, in the first half of the tournament RCB looked a remarkably reformed side, but suddenly they are back to old days.

The dream to win their first ever-IPL trophy will depend on what turn the team takes from here.

Likely XI Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey

Likely XI Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Josh Philippe (wk), Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Gurkeerat Singh, Washington Sundar, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal